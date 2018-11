(Reuters) - Barclays Plc has picked Nigel Higgins, the deputy chairman of Rothschild & Co , as the company's next chairman, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Higgins has been chosen to succeed John McFarlane, the current chairman, and is in advanced talks with Barclays, Sky News reported.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

