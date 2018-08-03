You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 loss nearly trebles to Rs 1,119 crore as NPAs spike

Business Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 16:03:13 IST

New Delhi: Bank of Maharashtra's June quarter net loss nearly trebled to Rs 1,119 crore as bad loans spiked, resulting into higher provisioning coverage.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income during the reported quarter fell to Rs 2,987.10 crore as against Rs 3,209.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The interest income was down 4 percent to Rs 2,640.55 crore from Rs 2,744.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) worsened to 21.18 percent of the gross advances by June-end 2018 against 18.59 percent by June last year.

Representational image. Courtesy: YouTube

Representational image. Courtesy: YouTube

In value terms, gross bad loans or NPAs were at Rs 17,800.30 crore by the end of the quarter as compared to Rs 18,049.23 crore by June 2017.

Net NPAs, however, fell to 12.20 percent of net advances (Rs 9,195.01 crore) from 12.48 percent (Rs 11,259.04 crore) in year-ago June quarter.

Provisioning for NPAs also increased to Rs 1,510.10 crore from Rs 1,157.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall provisions and contingencies were Rs 1,632.88 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,151.60 crore in the year-ago period.

The return on assets further fell to (-) Rs 2.83 for the quarter from (-) Rs 1.03 a year ago.

Total assets of the bank were down at Rs 1,51,045.11 crore as on June 30 2018 from Rs 1,53,739.59 crore.

The stock of the bank traded 2.45 percent down at Rs 13.13 on BSE.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 16:03 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores