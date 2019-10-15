Bank of Japan's Kuroda vows further easing if price momentum lost

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would not hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks to the economy grow and threaten momentum towards its 2% inflation target.

"We need to pay closer attention to the possibility that momentum towards achieving our price target will be lost," Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

The BOJ will also monitor the economic impact of Saturday's powerful typhoon and strive to maintain financial functioning and smooth settlement of funds, he said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.