Bank of England to test financial system resilience to cyber attacks

Business Reuters Nov 09, 2018 00:05:11 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will carry out a test on Friday to gauge the financial sector's ability to withstand a major cyber attack.

The BoE said that, in partnership with the finance ministry and the Financial Conduct Authority, it would host a one-day exercise on Nov. 9.

"The exercise will help authorities and firms identify improvements to our collective response arrangements, improving the resilience of the sector as a whole," the BoE said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018 00:05 AM

