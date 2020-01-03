Bank of Baroda raises Rs 920 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 920 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

The issue which opened on Thursday and closed the same day, saw a total of 11 allottees through private placement of bonds, Bank of Baroda said in a BSE filing.

A total of 9,200 bonds, aggregating to Rs 920 crore, were issued.

Bank of Baroda has issued and allotted unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up redeemable Basel III compliant tier II bonds on private placement basis, it added.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since 1 April 2013. The banks are expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

