You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bank of Baroda board gives nod to raise up to Rs 13,500 cr by March 2021; stock down over 4% on BSE

Business Press Trust of India Apr 24, 2020 20:17:49 IST

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,500 crore by 2020-21.

"Board of directors of our bank in its meeting held today i.e. 24 April 2020...considered and approved raising of additional capital fund up to Rs 13,500 crore up to 31 March 2021 and beyond if found expedient," it said in a regulatory filing.

The capital raise will comprise Rs 9,000 crore by way of common equity capital by various modes including QIP, etc in suitable stages and Rs 4,500 crore by way of additional tier I and tier II capital instruments with an inter-changeability option, issued in India/overseas in suitable tranches, it added.

This will be subject to applicable statutory 1 regulatory approvals, the state-owned bank said.

Bank of Baroda stock closed 4.23 percent down at Rs 46.40 on BSE.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 20:17:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How effective are face and cloth masks against COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres