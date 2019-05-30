Bank of America sees lower trading revenue in second quarter

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp joined the chorus of large banks predicting a weak trading quarter on Wednesday.

Speaking to investors and analysts at an industry conference, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said he expects trading revenue to be lower and investment banking revenue to be flat.

Earlier this week JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup Inc CEO Mike Corbat said they also expect trading to be down for the quarter.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

