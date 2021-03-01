Bank holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain close for business on these dates; check full list

Apart from these days, several banks might remain closed mid-March as many unions have called for a nationwide strike against the government's plan for making the banking sector private. The two-day-long strike is on 15 and 16 March.

Banks across India will remain close for 11 days in the month of March. The holidays include two second Saturdays and four Sundays.

According to RBI Holiday Calendar for March 2021, there will be as many as five days when banks across various states will be closed for business. As per the Reserve Bank of India, the banks will also be closed on 5, 11, 22, 29, and 30 March.

The customers planning to visit their respective banks in March are advised to plan their visit accordingly.

While the banks will remain closed on these days, internet and mobile banking will work as usual and customers will be able to make online transactions easily.

List of bank holidays in the month of March 2021

5 March 2021 will be a holiday in Mizoram for the Chapcher Kut celebration

7 March 2021 will be a usual Sunday holiday

11 March 2021 will be a holiday for Mahashivratri

13 March 2021 will be a second Saturday holiday

14 March 2021 will be the usual Sunday holiday

21 March 2021 will be a Sunday holiday

22 March 2021 will be a Bihar Day holiday

27 March 2021 will be a fourth Saturday holiday

28 March 2021 will be a Sunday holiday

29 March 2021 will be a holiday for Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

30 March 2021: will be a Holi holiday

