Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to remain shut for 12 days in Feb; check details here

While online banking activities and ATMs will continue to function, all individuals are advised to plan any banking work according to the RBI's list of bank holidays.

In February 2022, all private and public sector banks across the country will be closed for 12 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list.

Here is the list of bank holidays in February 2022:

2 February: All banks in Gangtok will remain closed because of the Sonam Lhochhar festival.

5 February: On this day, banks in Bhubaneswar, Agartala, and Kolkata will be closed due to Shree Panchami/ Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami.

6 February: All banks will be shut as the day is a Sunday.

12 February: All banks will be shut as it is the second Saturday of the month.

13 February: All lenders will be closed on account of the day being a Sunday.

15 February: Banks in Kanpur, Lucknow and Imphal will remain closed on account of the birth anniversary of Mohammad Hazrat Ali/Louis-Nagai-Ni.

16 February: On account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, banks in Chandigarh will remain shut.

18 February: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata because of Doljatra celebrations.

19 February: All lenders in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur while be shut on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

20 February: On account of the day being a Sunday, all lenders will remain shut.

26 February: As it is the fourth Saturday of the month, all lenders will be closed.

27 February: On account of the day being a Sunday, all banks will remain closed.

The RBI characterises holidays on the basis of Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts and Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday categories. All holidays this month fall under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

People should be aware that some of the holidays will only be observed in specific regions, while others will lead to lenders being closed across the country.