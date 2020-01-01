Bank holidays 2020: Banks will remain closed for 10 days this month; here is the list of major bank holidays this year

The bank sector has a slew of holidays in Year 2020. All the private and state-run banks will remain closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

In January, there are 10 bank holidays. All these are related to states or regions, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website which has listed the bank holidays for 2020

Barring Republic Day, which falls on Sunday, there are no other national holidays in January. These holidays are apart from the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Similarly, in February, there are five bank holidays. Except Mahashivratri, which falls on 21 February, all other holidays are related to respective states.

In March, there are six holidays for the banks. Among them, Holi (10 March) is the general holiday across the country barring a few states, according to the RBI website.

The month of April has nine bank holidays of which annual closing of banks (1 April) Good Friday (10 April) and Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April) are prominent ones.

In May, there are six bank holidays. May Day (1 May), Buddh Purnima (7 May) and Id-Ul-Fitr (25 May) are the major public occasions of the month.

There are five holidays in June and all of them are having state-wise importance while in July there are six holidays.

In August, there are 11 bank holidays. Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha 1 August), Janmashtami (12 August), Independence Day (15 August) and Ganesh Chaturthi (22 August) are the prominent holidays.

In September, there three bank holidays. In October, there are 10 bank holidays of which Gandhi Jayanti (2 October), Mahanavami (24 October), Vijyadashami (26 October) and Id-E-Milad (30 October) are the major holidays.

There are nine bank holidays in November of which Diwali (14 November) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (30 November) are important ones.

In December, there are ten bank holidays of which Christmas (25 December) is the major festival.

Apart from the weekly holiday, the banks are also closed on various public occasions and festivals like New Year, Republic Day, Holi, Durga Pooja, Ram Navmi, Diwali, Christmas and Eid. Some of the public holidays are regional such as Pongal, Onam, and Bihu.

All public and private banks across the country are closed on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

State governments have the right to decide specific holidays based on their regional and cultural significance.

