Bank fixed deposit interest rates likely to dip; know why

Investors with fixed deposit (FD) accounts have enjoyed a dream run of interest rate increasing over the past year, but it may end soon. The withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 currency notes from circulation and improving inflationary conditions in India are the two main reasons for the possible drop in the FD rates. Another factor which can aid the downfall of interest rates is the unchanged repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, in its monetary policy meeting, held on 8 June.

The banking system’s deposit base is anticipated to increase during the following three to four months as a result of the latest currency withdrawal. Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that about 50 percent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system. He added that as on 31 March, 2023, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

“The two main reasons for the muted FD rates are the withdrawal of ₹2000 notes and the improving inflationary conditions,” Professor Vijay Victor, Assistant Professor & Co-Chair – Accounting, Economics and Finance at T A Pai Management Institute told Mint. The most recent inflation rate in India, with 4.7 percent in April, also suggests a potential conclusion to the rate hikes, added Vijay Vector.

The primary cause of the interest rate hike cycle was the increase in retail inflation brought on by the interruption of the supply chain induced by the Russia-Ukraine war. Retail inflation reached its peak of 7.79 percent in April 2022, and the RBI began raising repo rates for the first time in May to bring the inflation rate between 2-6 percent. The central bank’s aggressive repo rate increases enabled it to reduce inflation to below 5 percent for the first time in April 2023.

Following this and other macroeconomic indicators suggest that a large increase in FD rates is unlikely to occur anytime soon. From the perspective of retail investors, ‘now is a great time to lock in fixed deposits because interest rates might be approaching their high’, said Anshul Gupta, co-founder and chief investment officer of Wint Wealth in an interaction with The Economic Times.

