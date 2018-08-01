Bank, auto, realty stocks fall as RBI raises its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%

New Delhi: Interest rate-sensitive auto and bank stocks ended with losses on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on inflationary concerns.

From the auto pack, Exide Industries slipped 3.27 percent, Motherson Sumi Systems 2.11 percent, Eicher Motors 1.87 percent, Maruti Suzuki India 1.75 percent, TVS Motor Company 0.91 percent, Hero MotoCorp 0.66 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra 0.66 percent and Bajaj Auto 0.56 percent on the BSE.

The BSE auto index fell by 0.77 percent to end at 24,307.50.

Among bank stocks, Bank of Baroda went down by 1.82 percent, Federal Bank 1.79 percent, ICICI Bank 1.61 percent, HDFC Bank 1.09 percent, Axis Bank 0.95 percent and Yes Bank 0.52 percent.

The BSE bank index lost 0.55 percent to settle at 30,834.87.

Some of the realty stocks also witnessed selling, with DLF falling 1.58 percent, Oberoi Realty 1.48 percent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers 1.14 percent and HDIL 1.04 percent.

"RBI's decision to hike policy repo rate on Wednesday is in-line with our expectations," said Dhananjay Sinha, Head, Institutional Research, Economist and Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost almost 85 points to close at 37,521.62.

"Overall the policy is on expected lines with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) continuing to closely watch inflation. Markets are likely to remain range-bound ...," said Avnish Jain, Head – Fixed Income, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.

The Reserve Bank for the second time in two months on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on inflationary concerns, a move that will make home, auto and other loans expensive.