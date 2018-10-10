Bandhan Bank Q2 net profit jumps 47.28% to Rs 487.65 cr, shares rise 4.16%

New Delhi: Bandhan Bank on Wednesday posted a 47.28 percent jump in net profit to Rs 487.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The Kolkata-based lender had reported net profit of Rs 331.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income of the bank for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,836.07 crore, up 36.73 percent, against Rs 1,342.76 crore as on September 30, 2017, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bandhan Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.29 percent in the second quarter of this fiscal compared with gross NPA of 1.43 percent reported in 30 September, 2017.

Net NPA of the bank was at 0.69 percent in the September quarter of this fiscal. It was 0.76 percent in September 2017.

Shares of Bandhan Bank were trading 4.16 percent higher at Rs 505.05 apiece on BSE.