Balesh Sharma steps down as CEO of Vodafone Idea; Ravinder Takkar to take over with immediate effect

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group's representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

"The Board of Vodafone Idea today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma's request for personal reasons to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea. Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course," the statement added.

The telecom sector is burdened with staggering debt levels and cut-throat competition. Competition has only intensified since 2016, when Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, stormed into the market and offered lifetime free calls and dirt cheap data. Jio's offerings forced rivals to slash rates, affecting profit margins.

Since the launch, rivals have either teamed up via merger, resorted to acquisitions or folded up.

The financially stressed industry has been asking for a breather in the form of a cut in levies including licence fee, spectrum usage charges

Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers while Reliance Jio added over 82.6 lakh users, according to data released by TRAI.

Vodafone Idea shed 41.45 lakh subscribers, and Bharti Airtel 29,883 customers during June, while the Jio continued to add customers at a breakneck speed.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed that Jio gained 82.68 lakh customers in June, higher than 81.80 lakh additions it had notched in May.

