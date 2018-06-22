Bajaj Finance surpasses Axis Bank in market cap ranking as shares hit 52-week high

New Delhi: Bajaj Finance has surpassed Axis Bank in terms of market capitalisation, following a surge in its share price which hit a 52-week high during the day on Friday.

At the end of session on Friday, market valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at Rs 1,34,952.29 crore, which was Rs 227.16 crore more than that of Axis Bank's Rs 1,34,725.13 crore m-cap.

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose by 3.58 percent to settle at Rs 2,338 on BSE. During the day, it surged 3.86 percent to Rs 2,344.50 -- its 52-week high.

Axis Bank gained 2.22 percent to end at Rs 524.65. Intra-day, it went up by 2.48 percent to Rs 526.

At present, Bajaj Finance is at 18th place in the overall m-cap ranking on BSE. It is ahead of blue chips such as NTPC, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Zinc and Asian Paints.

So far this year, shares of Bajaj Finance have gained nearly 33 percent, while Axis Bank has lost nearly 7 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services is the country's most-valued firm with a market cap of Rs 6,93,661.25 crore, followed by Reliance Industries Rs 6,41,381 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 5,41,954.92 crore, Hindustan Unilever Rs 3,47,975.71 crore and ITC Rs 3,23,596.88 crore in the top five list.