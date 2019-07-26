Bajaj Finance shares zoom over 7% after company reports highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit in Q1

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Finance on Friday zoomed over 7 percent after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit during the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company's scrip rallied 7.20 percent to close at Rs 3,265.85 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 7.65 percent to Rs 3,279.65.

On the NSE, shares rose by 7.40 percent to close at Rs 3,272.

On the traded volume front, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 69 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit to Rs 1,195 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June, up by 43 percent from the year-ago period.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 836 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Its total income (consolidated) rose 47 percent to Rs 5,808 crore during the June quarter of 2019-20, against Rs 3,938 crore a year ago, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) said in a release.

On a standalone basis, the net profit in the quarter increased 35 percent to Rs 1,125 crore from Rs 834 crore in the year-ago quarter. Income jumped 40 percent to Rs 5,305 crore as against Rs 3,792 crore.