You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bajaj Finance reports AUMs of Rs 1.47 lakh cr as FY20 ends; company's liquidity position remains to be very strong

Business Asian News International Apr 06, 2020 19:13:43 IST

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance said on Monday that its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore as of 31 March as compared to Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The company continues to remain well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 25 percent.

Bajaj Finance reports AUMs of Rs 1.47 lakh cr as FY20 ends; companys liquidity position remains to be very strong

Representational image. Reuters

"The consolidated liquidity surplus stood at Rs 15,800 crore as of 31 March. The company's liquidity position remains very strong," it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

The deposit book stood at Rs 21,400 crore as of 31 March compared with Rs 13,193 crore a year ago. The mix of retail and corporate book stood at 72:28.

The customer franchise as of 31 March stood at 42.6 million as compared to 34.5 million on 31 March last year.

During the January to March quarter, the company acquired 1.9 million new customers. New loans booked during Q4 FY20 totalled 6 million as compared to 5.8 million in Q4 FY19.

"The company is assessing adequacy of provisioning for identified large accounts and will consider enhancing provisions for these accounts," it said.

"The company is also considering one-time accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 to further strengthen its provisioning standards," it added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 19:13:43 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

73% of those who have died of COVID-19 are men: Health Ministry data

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres