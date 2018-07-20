Bajaj Auto's Q1 net profit up 24.5 percent at Rs 1,041.78 crore; motorcycle export grows by 25 percent

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported 24.5 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,041.78 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, 2018 riding on robust sales.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 836.74 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 7,267.19 crore. It stood at Rs 5,740.3 crore in the year-ago period. The two figures are not comparable as sales for the first quarter this fiscal is net of tax after GST implementation in July last year.

Total volume sales stood at 12,26,641 units in the first quarter as against 8,88,434 units in the same quarter last fiscal, a growth of 38 percent, the company said.

Overall motorcycles sales stood at 10,29,964 units as compared to 7,75,714 units in the year-ago quarter, up 33 percent.

Bajaj Auto said its domestic motorcycle sales during the quarter stood at 5,94,234 units as against 4,26,562 units in the same period last fiscal, a growth of 39 percent.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 94,431 units as against 52,347 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, up 80 percent.

Motorcycle exports grew by 25 percent during the first quarter at 4,35,730 units as against 3,49,152 units in the same period of the last fiscal, it said.