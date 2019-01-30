Bajaj Auto third quarter profit surges 20% to Rs 1,221 cr on higher sales volume; total exports increase 23%

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported 20.49 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,220.77 crore for December quarter 2018-19, on account of higher sales volume.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,013.16 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.

Total income during the reported quarter went up 19.49 percent to Rs 7,879.34 crore as against Rs 6,595.22 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Total sales volume stood at 12,59,828 units, up 26 percent as against 10,01,469 units in the same quarter of 2017-18, it said.

The company's domestic motorcycle sales in the third quarter stood at 6,44,093 units compared to 4,66,431 units in the year-ago period.

The Pune-based company said total exports were at 5,24,717 units in the reported quarter as compared to 4,24,915 units in the same period last year, an increase of 23 percent.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.32 percent lower at Rs 2,533 apiece on BSE.

