Bajaj Auto sales up 2% at 4,23,315 units in April; commercial vehicles sales down 13%

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 1.96 percent rise in total sales at 4,23,315 units in April.

The company had sold 4,15,168 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales during the month were 4.76 percent up to 3,66,268 units from 3,49,617 units in the same month last year.

Domestic motorcycle sales were up 2.5 percent at 2,05,875 units in April as against 2,00,742 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review declined 12.97 percent to 57,047 units as against 65,551 units sold in April 2018.

Total exports in April were up 3 percent at 1,91,211 units as compared to 1,85,704 units in the same month last year, the company said.

