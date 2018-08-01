Bajaj Auto reports 30% increase in July sales at 4,00,343 units; exports up

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto today reported 30 percent increase in sales at 4,00,343 units in July. The company had sold 3,07,727 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 2,37,511 units as against 1,86,497 units, up 27 percent, it added. Motorcycle sales stood at 201,433 units as compared to 164,915 units in July last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were at 36,078 units as compared to 21,582 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Total exports in July were up 34 percent at 1,62,832 units as against 1,21,230 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Motorcycle exports stood at 1,31,247 units as against 1,00,267 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 31 percent.

Commercial vehicles exports soared by 51 percent to 31,585 units as compared to 20,963 units in July last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director at Bajaj Auto, said August performance should be similar to July or could be tad better than June as the festival season kick-starts. "We are looking at a growth of around 25 percent in the commuter space in August. Momentum for the 3W space would continue," Bajaj said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.