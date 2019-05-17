Bajaj Auto Q4 net up 19.82% at Rs 1,408.49 crore; consolidated total revenue stands at Rs 7,395.19 crore

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd Friday reported a 19.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,408.49 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,175.47 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the period under review stood at Rs 7,395.19 crore as against Rs 6,788.43 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said.

In the fourth quarter, the company's total sales were at 11,93,590 units as against 10,45,378 units in the corresponding period previous year, a growth of 14 percent, it said.

For the year ended 31 March, 2019, the company said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,927.61 crore as against Rs 4,218.95 crore in the previous year, a growth of 16.79 percent.

Total revenue from operations for the year was at Rs 30,249.96 crore as against Rs 25,617.27 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

Total sales in FY2018-19 stood at 50,19,503 units as against 40,06,791 units in FY2017-18, up 25 percent, it added.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per equity share (600 percent) subject to approval of shareholders, it said.

Shares of the company traded higher by 3.24 percent at Rs 3,040 on BSE Friday.

