You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit dips 4% to Rs 1,354 cr; vehicles sales decline 17% to 9.92 lakh units

Business Press Trust of India May 20, 2020 19:07:29 IST

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday posted a 3.86 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,408.49 crore for the January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 6,815.85 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 7,420.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company's volumes declined by 17 percent to 9,91,961 units as compared with 11,93,590 units in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

For the year ended 31 March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 5,211.91 crore as compared with Rs 4,927.61 crore in 2018-19.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 29,918.65 crore for the financial year 2019-20 as against Rs 30,357.63 crore in 2018-19.

The company sold 4,615,212 units in 2019-20, down 8 per cent from 50,19,503 units in 2018-19.

"The complete lockdown of the country on account of COVID-19 has effectively wiped out 40 days, of which 32 days have been in 2020-21. Now, with the partial ease on lockdown, our manufacturing facilities at Chakan, Waluj and Pantnagar have opened, but are not working at a full pace," Bajaj Auto said.

In the near future, the company expects to continue to witness the impact of this lockdown, it added.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 19:07:29 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres