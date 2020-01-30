Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 8% at Rs 1,322 cr; total vehicle sales down 5% to 12.02 lakh units

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 8.33 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,322.44 crore in the third quarter ended 31 December, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,220.77 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,639.66 crore as compared to Rs 7,435.80 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of 2.74 percent, it added.

The company said driven by reduction in cost of material, increase in prices and additional realisation from US dollar to rupee conversion, there was an improvement in its EBIDTA margin during the quarter.

#3QwithCNBCTV18 | Bajaj Auto's net profit for Q3 rises 14.5% YoY whereas margin expands by 160 bps pic.twitter.com/x2IP9qI3sM — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 30, 2020

Total vehicle sales were at 12,02,486 units as against 12,59,828 units in the year-ago period, down 5 percent, Bajaj Auto said.

Motorcycle sales during the third quarter stood at 10,27,161 units as against 10,78,384 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, a decline of 5 percent.

Commercial vehicle sales were also down 3 percent at 1,75,325 units as compared to 1,81,444 units a year ago, the company said.

Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were down 16 percent at 5,42,978 units, as against 6,44,093 units in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

Overall exports however grew by 7 percent to 5,62,772 units in the third quarter as compared to 5,24,717 units in the corresponding period last fiscal. The company said this was its highest ever quarterly export volumes.

Overseas motorcycle sales also grew by 11 percent, clocking its highest ever volume at over 4,84,000 units in the third quarter. This was driven by growth in Africa markets such as Nigeria, Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia and Latin America.

