Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit rises 21% to Rs 1,523.32 cr; revenue down 4% to Rs 7,707 cr

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported 21.23 percent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,523.32 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,256.57 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was down 4.09 percent at Rs 7,707.32 crore as compared to Rs 8,036.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total vehicle sales in the second quarter stood at 11,73,591 units as against 13,39,444 units in the same period last fiscal, down 12 percent, Bajaj Auto said.

Motorcycle sales were also down 13 percent during the period under review at 9,84,240 units as compared to 11,26,542 units in the same quarter a year ago.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,89,351 units as compared to 2,12,902 units in the second quarter last fiscal, down 11 percent.

In the domestic market, motorcycle sales dropped by 25 percent to 5,21,350 units as compared to 6,92,899 units in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

"Q2 was a difficult quarter for the domestic motorcycle industry. In retail terms, the decline was 14 percent as against Q2 in FY19," it added.

Exports of motorcycles, on the other, hand grew by 7 percent to 4,62,890 units as compared to 4,33,643 units in the same period last fiscal.

Sales in Africa, driven by Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, recorded a growth of 16 percent, while South Asia and Middle East recorded a growth of 7 percent, although the relative slowdown in Sri Lanka was compensated by growth in Bangladesh and Egypt, the company said.

Latin America continues to continues to face economic headwinds, recording a decline of 5 percent in the second quarter over the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said.

