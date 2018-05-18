You are here:
Bajaj Auto fourth-quarter net profit jumps 35 percent to Rs 1,080 cr, beats estimates

Business PTI May 18, 2018 15:48:08 IST

India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a near 35 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating estimates, aided by a rise in sales volume.

Representational image. Reuters.

Profit rose to Rs 1,080 crore ($158.81 million) in the January-March quarter from Rs 802 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement here.

That compared with the Rs 1,040 crore average estimate of 16 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company posted a growth of nearly 30 percent in total revenue from operations at Rs 6,773 crore.

Total vehicles sold climbed 33 percent to over 1 million units, with the exports volume up 31 percent.


