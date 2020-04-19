You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bahrain's king applauds Trump's efforts in achieving stability in energy markets

Business Reuters Apr 19, 2020 00:06:02 IST

Bahrains king applauds Trumps efforts in achieving stability in energy markets

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his appreciation for to U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in achieving stability in energy markets to boost global economy growth, state news agency BNA said on Saturday.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Bahrain's king also welcomed American efforts in maintaining security and stability in the region and the active role of the American military "to protect international shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Arab Sea and Bab al-Mandab".

Al Khalifa also stressed the importance of international cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 00:06:02 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests COVID-19 may become seasonal; countries must continue physical distancing until 2022

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 18 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 18 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres