Azim Premji to retire as executive chairman of Wipro on 30 July; son Rishad to take over

New Delhi: IT czar Azim Premji will retire as executive chairman of Wipro with effect from 30 July, but will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive director and founder chairman, the company said in a statement.

Abidali Z Neemuchwala to take over as Managing Director of Wipro from July 31; to also continue as the CEO of the company. Azim Premji to be the Non-Executive Director for a period of 5 years with effect from July 31 & has been conferred with title of Founder Chairman of Wipro pic.twitter.com/5ltMiZ395h — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

His son Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer and a board member, will take over as the executive chairman of the company.

"Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, will retire as executive chairman upon the completion of his current term on 30 July, 2019, after having led the company for 53 years. However, he will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman," Wipro said in a statement announcing the top deck changes.

The board has also announced that chief executive and executive director Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and managing director.

"These changes will be effective 31 July, 2019, subject to shareholder approval," the company added.

