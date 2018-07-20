Azim Premji says early investments in disruptive technologies resulting in successful outcomes for Wipro

Bengaluru: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji on Thursday said the company is witnessing its early investments in 'disruptive' technologies increasingly result in successful outcomes.

"We, at Wipro, are seeing our early investments in disruptive technologies increasingly result in successful outcomes with clients and markets, which are early adopters of such new age technologies," Premji said.

Addressing the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the company, he said: "This journey has only just begun and we are continually calibrating and aligning ourselves to make our clients successful and to be at the forefront of what our industry can offer. Our growth in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI) space and now on the consumer side is a testimony to this," he added.

According to Premji, global signs are turning positive.

Since the start of 2017, most of the large global economies have been doing better than in the last few years, while developments in technology have been gathering extraordinary pace, he said.

"Growth expectations for India and some of our key international markets including US, countries in Europe and in the Asia Pacific, are better than the year gone by," he said. Organisations are becoming "nimbler" and are embracing technology to transform themselves and more importantly to transform their customer experience, he said.

"Partnering with our clients in this transformative journey, enabled us to cross the $8 billion mark in IT services revenue during FY 2017-18," he said.

Wipro remains committed to return 45 percent-50 percent of its net profit to its shareholders, Premji said. Having said that, the value creation of an enterprise extends beyond financial capital, he said.

As more and more educated people become part of the organised workforce across the world, issues like sustainability and climate change have become everybody's business, the copy of his speech shared with media said.

"For us at Wipro, creating value across the social, natural, intellectual and human capital is central to our existence," he added.