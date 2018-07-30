You are here:
Axis Bank's June quarter net profit slips 46% to Rs 701 cr; gross NPAs rise to 6.52%

Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018

New Delhi: Private lender Axis Bank on Monday reported a 46 percent decline in net profit to Rs 701.09 crore for the April-June quarter on account of increase in bad loans.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,306 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18.

However, total income of the bank rose to Rs 15,702.01 crore during April-June quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 14,052.30 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a statement.

The lender's asset quality worsened as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 6.52 percent as on 30 June this year, from 5.03 percent on 30 June, 2017.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans increased to 3.09 percent of advances furnished by June-end from 2.30 percent a year earlier.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose at Rs 32,662.40 crore as on 30 June, 2018 compared to Rs 22,030.87 crore a year earlier.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018

