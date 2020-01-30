Axis Bank plans to raise up to Rs 4,175 cr through NCDs on private placement basis; shares down

New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday said it plans to raise up to Rs 4,175 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The committee of whole-time directors of the Bank, on Thursday approved the allotment of 41,750 senior unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 4,175 crore," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate for the issue will be 7.65 percent per annum, the filing added.

The said debentures rated 'AAA/Stable' by rating agencies CRISIL and ICRA, will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE and NSE, the filing said.

The shares of Axis Bank were trading at Rs 729.80 a piece on BSE, down 0.75 percent from the previous close.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.