Average per capita income in last four years higher at nearly Rs 80,000, says government

Business Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 16:43:09 IST

New Delhi: India's average per capita income in the last four financial years was higher at Rs 79,882 as compared to the preceding four fiscals, Parliament was informed.

In contrast, from 2011-12 to 2014-15 it was Rs 67,594.

Representative image. Reuters.

"The average Per Capita NNI (net national income) in the country during 2011-12 to 2014-15 is estimated at Rs 67,594 whereas average Per Capita NNI in the country during 2014-15 to 2017-18 is estimated at Rs 79,882," Minister of State for Statistics Vijay Goel said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The minister was replying to a question on whether India's average per capita income during the last four years has been much higher than the average per capita income of previous four years.

According to statement, the per capita income grew by 4.6 percent in 2013-14 to Rs 68,572; 6.2 percent to Rs 72,805 in 2014-15; 6.9 percent to Rs 77,826 in 2015-16 and by 5.7 percent to Rs 82,229 in 2016-17.


