Automotive dealership firm Landmark Cars to launch IPO today; details here

Landmark Cars, a premium vehicle reseller, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, 13 December. The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 481 to 506 apiece, and the three-day offering will come to an end on 15 December. The Rs 552-crore issue includes an offer for sale for Rs 402 crore and a fresh issue at Rs 150 crore. Investors may place a minimum bid of 29 shares.

For retail investors, the business has set aside 35 per cent of the issue. High-net-worth investors have been allocated 15 per cent, and eligible institutional buyers have been offered the remaining 50 per cent of the Landmark Cars IPO. According to the company’s red herring prospectus, the proceeds from the fresh offering worth Rs 120 crore will be utilised for general company objectives as well as the repayment or prepayment of some borrowed funds.

TPG Growth II SF, Aastha Ltd, Garima Misra, and promoter Sanjay Thakker are among the stockholders offloading their stake. The book running lead managers for the issuance are ICICI Securities and Axis Capital while Metta Capital Advisors LLP serves as the advisor of the company. The registrar of the Landmark Cars IPO is Link Intime India.

The company’s overall revenue for the fiscal year that ended on 31 March 2022, was Rs 2989 crore, a jump of 52 per cent from the preceding year. The net profit was Rs 66 crore or almost six times the Rs 11 crore generated in FY21. Revenue was Rs 802 crore and profit recorded was Rs 18 crore for the quarter ending in June 2022.

Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, and Renault dealerships are part of Group Landmark’s luxury vehicle retail operation in India. Additionally, it supports Ashok Leyland’s retail commercial vehicle segment. The business is involved throughout the whole automotive retail value chain, from the sale of new cars to after-sale servicing and maintenance (including the selling of spare parts, lubricants, and equipment), the sale of used cars to the assistance of third-party finance and insurance products.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.