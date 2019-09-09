Auto sector slowdown: Passenger vehicle sales decline for 10th straight month; log worst-ever fall of 31.57% in August

New Delhi: India’s monthly passenger vehicle and car sales recorded their steepest fall ever in August, according to data released by an industry body on Monday, highlighting the continued slowdown in the sector amid assurances by the government for revival.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell for the tenth straight month in August, declining 31.57 percent to 1,96,524 units from 2,87,198 units in the year-ago period.

August SIAM Data | Passenger car sales down 41.1% at 1.15 lakh units & 2-wheeler sales down 22.2% at 15.1 lakh units YoY pic.twitter.com/ojFa0spl7u — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 9, 2019

Domestic car sales were down 41.09 percent to 1,15,957 units as against 1,96,847 units in August 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Monday.

This is the worst-ever fall for both the categories since SIAM started recording the data in 1997-98.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 22.33 percent to 9,37,486 units as against 12,07,005 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in August declined 22.24 percent to 15,14,196 units compared to 19,47,304 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 38.71 percent to 51,897 units in August, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 23.55 percent to 18,21,490 units from 23,82,436 units in August 2018, it added.

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed a decline in sales during the month.

(With inputs from agencies)