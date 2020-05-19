Australia to consider going to WTO on China barley tariffs

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will consider approaching The World Trade Organization (WTO) after China announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.
"We'll reserve our right and consider going to the WTO to get the umpire to make a decision," the minister told Sky News on Tuesday.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday said it had confirmed dumping by Australia and significant damage on its domestic industry as a result, following an inquiry which began in 2018.
(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Updated Date: May 19, 2020 05:05:42 IST