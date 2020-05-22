You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Australia targets litigation funders in class action clampdown

Business Reuters May 22, 2020 07:05:19 IST

Australia targets litigation funders in class action clampdown

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government is tightening regulatory scrutiny of wealthy litigation funders, clamping down on the industry following a surge in costly class action lawsuits.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday that litigation funders will be required to hold an Australian financial services provider licence within three months, increasing transparency and accountability of the sector.

The class action industry in Australia had a later start than in the United States but has grown quickly since legal changes allowed for such lawsuits in 1992, helped by a favourable regulatory environment.

Frydenberg said removing the licence exemption for litigation funders, which are currently categorised as a managed investment scheme, would ensure they "operate transparently, are appropriately regulated and accountable."

Litigation funders provide financing for lawsuits in exchange for a share of any settlement or judgment. If the litigant loses, it does not have to repay the financial investor.

Companies such as Omni Bridgeway Ltd , formerly IMF Bentham, and Maurice Blackburn, have funded more than 300 class action suits in Australia, including against the country's major banks.

About 49% of class actions filed in the Federal Court were funded by third-party litigation funders in the three years to September 2016, but that rose to 78% in 2018, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing government estimates.

The clampdown comes just a week after the government announced a parliamentary committee inquiry into the class action industry, which is due to report in December.

Launching the inquiry, Attorney-General Christian Porter said in many cases, funders were taking up to 30% of legal settlements, "leaving members of the action to fight over the scraps that remain" after legal fees and other costs were paid.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Jane Wardell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 07:05:19 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres