AT&T adds Seagate chairman Stephen Luczo to board

Business Reuters Nov 02, 2019 01:08:25 IST

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Friday it named Seagate Technology Plc chairman Stephen Luczo to its board, days after the second-largest U.S. wireless phone carrier by subscribers announced it would add two new board members.

The company earlier this week also unveiled a three-year strategic plan that included selling up to $10 billion (£7.73 billion) worth of businesses next year and paying off all its debt from the purchase of Time Warner, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

Luczo, who has also served as chief executive officer of Seagate, will be on AT&T board's corporate development and finance committee, the company said.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 01:08:25 IST

