AT&T adds Seagate chairman Stephen Luczo to board

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc
The company earlier this week also unveiled a three-year strategic plan that included selling up to $10 billion (£7.73 billion) worth of businesses next year and paying off all its debt from the purchase of Time Warner, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
Luczo, who has also served as chief executive officer of Seagate, will be on AT&T board's corporate development and finance committee, the company said.
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 01:08:25 IST