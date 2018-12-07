You are here:
Atlanta Fed trims U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth view to 2.7 percent

Business Reuters Dec 07, 2018 00:05:58 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 2.7 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter as data showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped to a 10-year high in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

This was a tad slower than the 2.8 percent pace for fourth-quarter gross domestic product that the Atlanta Fed's GDP program calculated on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 00:05 AM

