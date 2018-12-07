Atlanta Fed trims U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth view to 2.7 percent

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 2.7 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter as data showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped to a 10-year high in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

This was a tad slower than the 2.8 percent pace for fourth-quarter gross domestic product that the Atlanta Fed's GDP program calculated on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)

