Asian stocks flat as trade woes offset earnings-led Wall Street gains

By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks were largely steady on Tuesday, with worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict offsetting support from earnings-led gains on Wall Street.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was almost flat.
Australian stocks <.AXJO> dipped 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> rose 0.05 percent and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 0.25 percent.
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Monday amid a strong U.S. earnings season, with results from Berkshire Hathaway
"Global markets are (being) buffeted by conflicting currents. The bottom-up view of the world from a corporate perspective is positive, led by U.S. companies," wrote Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
"However, the increasing potential for trade disputes to slow the global economy is restraining investor enthusiasm."
The dollar drew support as international trade tensions continue. Its index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> rose to a near three-week high of 95.515, before pulling back slightly to 95.347.
Some analysts see trade conflict benefiting the U.S. dollar as the nation's economy is better placed to handle protectionism than emerging markets, and as tariffs may narrow the U.S. trade deficit.
Weakness in its peers further bolstered the dollar's strength.
The euro fell to a five-week low of $1.1530
The pound was also on the back foot, driven on Monday to $1.2920
The dollar was steady at 111.35 yen
A big mover was the Turkish lira, which fell to a record low on Monday after Washington said it was reviewing Ankara's duty-free access to the U.S. market as tensions between the two NATO allies ramped up.
The lira
"Currently the impact of the lira's slide is mostly contained within the country. But fears of a default will begin to increase if the currency keeps depreciating, and such a development could affect some European financial institutions," said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The Turkish central bank will have to move quickly and raise interest rates to arrest the lira's fall before it becomes too late."
In commodities, benchmark Brent crude oil futures
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Joseph Radford)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 07:05 AM