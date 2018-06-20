Asian markets rebound on bargain-hunting, shrug off trade war threats

By Andrew Galbraith
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Stocks in Asia rebounded from recent losses on Wednesday as investors sought bargains, a day after the spectre of a U.S.-China trade war drove down bond yields, and share and commodity prices.
The improved risk appetite pushed the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
The two-year yield
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei <.N225> gained 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> rose 0.7 percent, and Australian stocks <.AXJO> were 0.8 percent higher.
S&P 500 futures
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China showed few signs of easing after a White House trade adviser said on Tuesday that China has underestimated the U.S. president's resolve to impose more tariffs.
Washington threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Beijing decided to raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods, in response to similar tariffs on Chinese goods announced Friday.
The dollar was mostly flat against the yen, rising 0.03 percent against to 110.07
The euro
U.S. crude
Iran said on Tuesday that OPEC was unlikely to reach a deal on oil output this week.
Gold was mostly flat after falling near six-month lows Tuesday on a strong dollar. Spot gold
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer)
