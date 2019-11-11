Ashok Leyland shares plunge 7% in early trade after company reports 93% plunge in Q2 results

New Delhi: Shares of Ashok Leyland on Monday plunged over 7 percent in early trade after the company reported 92.61 percent decline in net profit for the second quarter ended 30 September.

The scrip tanked 7 percent to Rs 71.20 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 7.25 percent to Rs 71.

However, later the scrip bounced back and was trading marginally higher by 0.39 percent at Rs 76.90 on the BSE during the late morning trade on the BSE.

Ashok Leyland on Friday reported 92.61 percent decline in net profit at Rs 39 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 528 crore in July-September, 2018-19.

Revenue stood at Rs 3,929 crore for the second quarter, down 48 percent as compared with Rs 7,621 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

"The industry has witnessed a 53 percent decline in volumes. Volumes for Ashok Leyland also witnessed a significant drop in this quarter, despite this, we have been able to achieve an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 5.8 percent," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said.