As U.S. tariff deadline on Mexican goods looms, Pence to host talks on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will host Mexican leaders at the White House on Wednesday for talks aimed at pressuring authorities to clamp down on migrants heading for the southern U.S. border, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Next Monday is the deadline set by President Donald Trump who has threatened to apply 5% tariffs on imports of Mexican goods unless Mexico does not do more to stop immigrants from Central America arriving at the border.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Grant McCool)

