As PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today, here's how to do it online or through SMS

Business FP Staff Jun 30, 2018 18:48:47 IST

The deadline to link PAN or Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar card ends on Saturday and the government has not announced any further extension until now. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on 27 March extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to 30 June.

There is also confusion as to what will happen in case of no extension. The Economic Times quoted Chetan Chandak, Tax Researcher, H&R Block India, as saying that unless CBDT extends the date further, the taxpayers who have an Aadhaar allotted in their name and not yet linked it to their PAN may face grave consequences.

According to The Financial Express, if the two are not linked by Saturday and the government does not give an extension, the PAN might become invalid.

Here's how to link PAN and Aadhaar online

1. Go to the Income Tax department's e-filing portal

2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar' on the left side of the homepage

3. Fill the required details

4. Click on 'link Aadhaar' button

Here's how to link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS

PAN can also be linked with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to either 56161 or 567678. The SMS should be sent in the following format:

UIDPAN <space> 12-digit Aadhaar number <space> 10-digit PAN

This is the fourth extension given by the government for linking PAN with Aadhaar cards.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 18:48 PM

