Arvind Subramanian quits as Chief Economic Advisor, says he is committed to serving the country in future

Business Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 17:11:23 IST

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said he has not yet decided on the exact date of leaving the finance ministry, but it will be in a month or two.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that Subramanian will be leaving the ministry after nearly 4 years because of "pressing family commitments" and return to the US.

Speaking to reporters, the CEA said that he had the best job and "also the best job I will ever have".

"I will go back with best of memories. I will always be committed to serving the country at all times in future," he said, adding that in Jaitley he had a "dream boss".

Subramanian was appointed as CEA to the finance ministry on 16 October, 2014 for a period of three years. In 2017, his term was extended for a year.

A file photo of Arvind Subramanian. PIB

When asked as to when he would be leaving, he said the exact date has not yet been decided.

"I would be leaving in a month or two," Subramanian said, adding that he was expecting a grand child in September.

The process of finding his successor will start soon, he said.

In his blog, Jaitley said that few days ago Subramanian had met him over video conferencing and informed that he would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments.

"His reasons were personal but extremely important for him. He left me with no option but to agree with him," Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

During his tenure, Subramanian came out with futuristic ideas on rationalisation of removal of "subsidies for the rich", universal basic income, climate change, and the four C's -- courts, CAG, CVC and CBI which had historically paralysed decision making.

He also conducted the first online course on Indian economy for the benefits of students and teachers across the country.

Besides, he launched the government's online education platform 'Swayam', which became one of the most followed courses in India.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 17:11 PM

