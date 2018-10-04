Arvind Kejriwal asks for excise duty reduction by Rs 10 per litre, calls Centre's fuel prices cut 'cheating'

New Delhi: Calling the excise duty cut on fuel 'cheating', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that the Modi government reduce duty by Rs 10 per litre.

"Modi government had hiked excise duty by Rs 10 and reduced it by only Rs 2.50 today. This is cheating. The Centre should reduce excise by Rs 10," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In a relief to consumers hit hard by the unrelenting rise in fuel prices, the government on Thursday cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre.

The cut will be effected through slashing excise duty of Rs 1.50 per litre while the oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb the impact to the tune of Re 1.