Arundhati Bhattacharya resigns from CRISIL board; former SBI banker to become Salesforce's India operations CEO

New Delhi: CRISIL on Thursday said Arundhati Bhattacharya, the past chairman of State Bank of India, has submitted her resignation as an independent director of the company effective 15 April.

In her resignation, Bhattacharya has indicated that the reason for her resignation is her decision to accept a full-time role as chairperson and CEO in another company, the filing said.

"Bhattacharya, an Independent Director of the company, has submitted her resignation as a director of the company, which will take effect on 15 April, 2020," CRISIL Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

She has confirmed that there is no other material reason, other than the reason stated in her resignation, it added.

"I wish to advise that I have decided to accept a full-time executive role as chairperson and CEO for the India operations of Salesforce, USA. Accordingly, I need to discontinue my existing non-executive assignments," Bhattacharya said in her resignation letter to the board of directors.

I sincerely regret that I will have to step down as non-executive Independent Director from the board as well as from the committees of CRISIL board, from 16 April, 2020," the letter said.

Bhattacharya was the first woman to lead the more than two-centuries-old State Bank of India, which controls over a quarter of the nation's banking system.

She retired in 2017 after a one-year extension, spending four decades in various roles and then moved onto the international payment platform Swift India as its chairman, a position she still occupies.

