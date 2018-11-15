Arunachal signs MoUs with 17 private investors for projects worth Rs 1,200-cr in regional connectivity scheme

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed MoUs with 17 private investors for projects worth Rs 1,200 crore during the fifth edition of North East Connectivity Scheme at Tawang, an official release said.

The MoUs with private investors across sectors like tourism and hospitality, oil and gas, retail, power, equipment manufacturing and sports has potential to create over 8,000 gainful employment opportunities in the state, it said.

The Polo Towers Group, a pioneering hospitality group has identified 11 investable projects in Arunachal worth Rs 419 crore and will generate 1850 employment opportunities. Jungle Travels India Pvt Ltd exchanged MoU to invest in 20 rooms Jungle Lodge in or near Pakke Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary in East Kameng district with an investment of Rs 10 crore and generate employment for 60 people.

Sterlite Power signed MoU to invest in a detailed study of the power system for Arunachal and take upgrade and update project on an annuity basis, it said. They are also interested in the supply and installation of OPWG network on the entire transmission system. The project shall garner an investment of Rs 325 crore.

Alinz Portable Petrol Pump Pvt Ltd exchanged MoU to set up portable petrol pumps in Arunachal and in Northeast, which will be executed in PPP with an investment of Rs 500 crore providing employment to 5000 people, the release said.

Archit Electricals Pvt Ltd intends to set up a unit of manufacturing and repairing of electrical items like oil cool and air cool transformers of various type with an investment of Rs 10 crore and employing about 100 people.

Mobisoft Technology exchanged MoU intending to set up IT hub with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

Headkicks exchanged MoU intending to organize football themed festivals with an investment of Rs 0.25 crore.

Hindustan Aeronatics Ltd exchanged MoU intending to deploy HAL-Dornier-228 Commuter Aircraft and ALH Dhruv helicopter for inter and intra state air connectivity in Arunachal, the release added.