Artificial Intelligence platform Mihup raises $1.5 million in Series A funding round led by Accel

The company plans to use the new funds raised in the expansion of its team and entrance into new markets.

Mihup Communications Private Limited, a Kolkata-based conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, has raised $1.5 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) in an ongoing Series A round led by existing investors Accel Partners and Ideaspring Capital. Rajesh Jain, founder of Netcore, and Jayant Kadambi, founder and CEO of YuMe Networks, also participated in the round. Accel has previously invested in companies like Flipkart, Freshwork, Myntra, Musigma, CureFit, Spotify, Facebook, and Dropbox, among others.

It comes after the startup in April 2019 raised Rs 12.5 crore from Ideaspring Capital and Accel. In 2016, Mihup had secured Rs 45 crore from Accel.

Mihup was founded in 2016 by Tapan Barman, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, and Biplab Chakraborty. It claims that its interaction analytics solution provides 100 percent analysis of a call centre’s customer interactions to derive actionable insights to improve sales, collection and customer services. This is an enterprise-ready platform for both cloud or on-prem deployments (Deployment on-premises).

The company uses AI to empower humans with the ability to interact with the digital world around them and claims to work on edge devices and in low connectivity environments. Mihup has processed over 100 million customer interactions. The company said it will utilise the funding to expand its team, build new product capabilities and enter new markets.