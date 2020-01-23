Artificial intelligence, emerging technologies to replace 69% of manager’s routine work by 2024: Survey

Artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies such as virtual personal assistants and chatbots are rapidly making headway into the workplace. By 2024, these technologies will replace almost 69 percent of the manager’s workload, predicts Gartner, a research and advisory firm.

“The role of manager will see a complete overhaul in the next four years,” said Helen Poitevin, research vice-president at Gartner.

“Currently, managers often need to spend time filling in forms, updating information and approving workflows. By using AI to automate these tasks, they can spend less time managing transactions and can invest more time on learning, performance management and goal setting, ” Poitevin said.

AI and emerging technologies will undeniably change the role of the manager and will allow employees to extend their degree of responsibility and influence, without taking on management tasks. Application leaders focused on innovation and AI are now accountable for improving worker experience, developing worker skills and building organisational competency in responsible use of AI.

“Application leaders will need to support a gradual transition to increased automation of management tasks as this functionality becomes increasingly available across more enterprise applications,” said Ms. Poitevin.

AI to foster workplace diversity

Nearly 75 percent of heads of recruiting reported that talent shortages will have a major effect on their organisations.

Enterprises have been experiencing a critical talent shortage for several years. Organisations need to consider people with disabilities, an untapped pool of critically skilled talent. Today, AI and other emerging technologies are making work more accessible for employees with disabilities.

Gartner estimates that organisations actively employing people with disabilities have 89 percent higher retention rates, a 72 percent increase in employee productivity and a 29 percent increase in profitability.

In addition, Gartner said that by 2023, the number of people with disabilities employed will triple, due to AI and emerging technologies reducing barriers to access.

“Some organisations are successfully using AI to make work accessible for those with special needs,” said Poitevin.

“Restaurants are piloting AI robotics technology that enables paralysed employees to control robotic waiters remotely. With technologies like braille-readers and virtual reality, organisations are more open to opportunities to employ a diverse workforce,” she added.

By 2022, organisations that do not employ people with disabilities will fall behind their competitors.

