Art of storytelling in pharma : Leveraging neuro elements for Impact

Excellent narrators, poets, stand-up comedians, and performers frequently relate the most basic jokes, shayaris, or poems that leave an indelible effect on us. During my time as a medical representative in 2000, I recall my passionate product manager training all sales teams to shout “ahaa!” in a certain tone when explaining the narrative. Reason? The product we had was newborn milk substitutes, a category with strict promotional rules. One cannot hand out samples, literature, table reminders, not even a pen with a brand name. “Ahaa!” – was surrogate marketing. Because brand names could not be written on promotional materials, Ahaa! became a recall indicator on promo inputs. The way you tell a story can make a tremendous difference in how it resonates with doctors. Training sales force to use appropriate volume and tonality in detailing will hold doctors’ attention; emphasizing key facts or words with appropriate pauses will also help reinforce them better. By using these techniques, you can craft pharma brand stories that stick in doctors’ minds and have those stories associated with your product or indication!

Writer and Journo, Joan Didion said a beautiful truth: “We tell ourselves stories in order to live”. It might have been in a different context, but the fact is accurate with the brands we use and live with. We all as consumers, buy stories and not the product. You may have attended a lot of seminars that may have impacted you positively or otherwise and felt connected with the speaker. I am sure it did make their story easier to remember. It’s the accurate narrative and the story that surrounds the product that creates a brand’s story which sells. Instead of the traditional “detailing,” why not make use of some of these facts to assist your sales staff in telling brand tales that physicians will remember?

Our brains tend to fall in for stories

Proper storytelling even guarantees they remain memorable in the eyes of doctors. It’s natural and when we hear stories, neurologically, our neurons gel with the storyteller. If we understand the nuances to craft brand stories that resonate with the doctor or patient experiences and journeys. Simple to say yet challenging to put into practice. Brand managers may (rather should) invest time in this area to improve storytelling and narration capabilities in their sales teams starting from self. A practice that is long lost in pharma and hardly seen these days with few organizations. Let’s explore how brand storytelling can be used to create strong connections between pharma brands and doctors. Try crafting stories that capture the attention and engagement of physicians to help you differentiate your brand from competitors.

Know the brain, Broca’s, and Wernick’s area

Broca’s and Wernicke’s areas are parts of the brain that are highly important in the language and storytelling process. It is situated in the inferior frontal gyrus, close to the motor cortex, and is used to produce speech. This region controls the vocalizations necessary for typical speech as well as the breathing patterns used when speaking. So, when it comes to doctors – as humans they too process the storytelling for pharmaceutical branding in the same way. The brain has Broca’s region which helps doctors to comprehend and generate speech. Hence, while your medical reps are using words to convey a message through detailing, the listener (the doctor) will be employing Broca’s region to understand since it regulates both syntactic comprehension and language creation. Wernicke’s region, on the other hand, processes meaning through words and concepts. Wernicke’s region correlates sound with memories, recognition, emotion, and comprehension, whereas Broca’s area identifies sounds and syllables. Whether it is in general or with your brand on a deeper level, these are important and chances of converting doctors into probably lifetime dedicated users for your brands is high using storytelling.

Visualise your story

In my ad agency days, I learned a trick so simple to self-assess the visual aid made by brand managers. See the “visual” isolated to see if the visual communicates the same brand message if the copy is removed. That’s where brain activation starts subconsciously. Often seen unrelated visual is incorporated in the VA or LBL which is like filler. A well-crafted visual aid can help your audience visualize the story and make it more memorable. If you are already making use of visuals like posters or slides for presentations, ensure that they have concise clear messaging that helps reinforce the words you are saying.

Goodbye “detailing”? Storytelling in pharma can do wonders

The narrative must become a crucial component of modern pharma communication, which is otherwise receiving little attention currently. Role as a marketing team to train the field colleagues in this is important. Your aim as a pharmaceutical brand manager will be to guarantee that doctors remember your brand and build a strong link between your brand and its indication or usage. It might be to reposition (or de-position) an existing brand that your doctors are using and create a favorable confidence that your brand is superior to the competitors. You may use storytelling techniques to develop memorable messages that are simpler for the field to narrate and for the doctor to grasp and remember. Doctors can be emotionally engaged through storytelling. Though vital, facts and data can be turned into stories rather than merely being presented in a routine boring way. Using tales in detailing should help you make your message more captivating and effective since they can explain complicated concepts in a simple way. Customers are more likely to feel linked to a brand when they can relate to it personally via stories. Your responsibility is to aid your medical reps in including engaging narratives in their detailing. Punchlines and benefit liners can serve as mental “highlighters” for doctors through visual aids, LBLs and iPads can help set the scene and illustrate the tale. By doing this, you may be sure that they’ll remember your tale and your pharmaceutical company long after the reps have left the clinic. Here are some points to keep in mind:

Customers tell you the best story

Ask your regular prescribers a question: “What made you start and continue to prescribe this brand?” Most of the doctors will give different answers but in all, there would be some common trigger points. Evaluate to use them at mass. The key is to keep your story simple and able to be presented within a minute. Rather, you can tell a great story in 10 seconds with the efficient use of tools like the iPad. Use language that is easy to understand, visuals are clear and readable, and avoid jargon or too many scientific terms, if possible, but don’t talk down the science. Narratives can be developed in a form of situations, slice-of-life, patient stories, success stories, users, characterization of symptoms, etc.

Create emotional bonds

When you use storytelling in your pharma brand communication, you go beyond just presenting facts and figures. You can also create an emotional connection with your audience by appealing to their feelings and experiences. iPad again is wonderful tool here coupled with a trained sales representative. This helps them form a strong connection with the brand and its products, which can make them more likely to remember it in the future even after the call gets over. A story may be made even more memorable by adding humour or other relevant qualities, which also adds a degree of depth to the narrative.

Creating Engaging and Memorable Visual Aids

Well, it doesn’t need to be serious science—you can use simple human assimilation tools to make your message stick with doctors. Here are some tips for making memorable visual aids:

Focus on the patient: Always keep the patient in mind while creating visual aids; therefore, begin by comprehending the patient’s path and how your product fits within it.

Always keep the patient in mind while creating visual aids; therefore, begin by comprehending the patient’s path and how your product fits within it. Simplify complex messages: Make illustrations that concisely convey difficult scientific or medical concepts.

Make illustrations that concisely convey difficult scientific or medical concepts. Use images & symbols: When at all feasible, use eye-catching graphics and symbols to convey your ideas; this will help people remember what you’re saying.

When at all feasible, use eye-catching graphics and symbols to convey your ideas; this will help people remember what you’re saying. Get creative: Have you given yourself a challenge? Think of a visual aid that is not printed on paper or produced digitally. Can you provide a visual aid using your product package? Can you make use of something that can describe a visual aid? Don’t be scared to think of original concepts to set your visual aid out from the competition.

Creating engaging and memorable visual aids isn’t just something you do when you’re feeling creative—it requires thought and consideration of the science behind it. By taking the time to create visuals that get to the heart of the story – including patient stories – and carefully selecting imagery and symbols, you’ll create visuals that doctors will remember long after they’ve finished viewing them.

In the pharma sector, brand storytelling is a crucial tool. You may more successfully develop tales that will be resonant with your target audience and increase the chances of memory and brand recognition by knowing the brain’s structure. You may stimulate language and visual processing portions of the brain by employing storytelling to engage the Broca’s and Wernick’s areas. This will make it easier for people to retain and recall your message. You may boost your brand and its message by using storytelling to assist you produce an effective visual aid.

The author is a pharmaceutical marketing professional with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry associated with a large pharma company as General Manager – Corporate. He tweets @pawankulkarni. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.